Audi Q4 Sportback E-Tron Concept Shown Off!

Audi has made it pretty clear that they are taking EV very seriously and it looks like we will be seeing another one from them soon called the Audi Q4 E-Tron Sportback.

From the front, it should look similar to the standard Audi Q4 E-Tron model but on the side, there are some design changes. In the back, we are also seeing a spoiler that is placed a little higher than the standard model. All these changes were said to reduce the drag of the vehicle. The EV will also be getting a set of 22inch wheels.

The EV model will be fitted with an 82kWh battery pack that will offer about 279miles thanks to the two electric motors that will be offering about 301hp and 228lb ft of torque. The vehicle should be arriving in the spring of 2021.

Other EV models that we can expect to see from Audi include the E-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan, E-Tron Sportback, and the Q4 E-Tron.