Beijing Auto Show Pushed Back Over Outbreak

With everything that has been going on in China with the new coronavirus outbreak, the organizers of the Beijing Motor Show will have no choice but to push back the event to a later date.

The event was supposed to be happening at the end of April this year but it will now be pushed back. Besides the Beijing Auto Show, the Chinese Grand Prix which is scheduled to happen in April as well will be postponed too.

While event organizers work to reschedule their events, Toyota Motor Co. announces that two of their factories will reopen on Monday with one of the two daily shifts working. Other automakers like Volkswagen, Ford, Mercedes, and Geely have also resumed operations last week.

Automakers are taking precautions in their factory by checking for fever and asking employees to stay home if there have been to Wuhan recently or other affected areas.