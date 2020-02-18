Porsche 911 Carrera Can Now Look Like A GT3

For those looking to turn their Porsche 911 into a GT3, Manufaktur does have something for you now as they announce the two new packages for the Porsche 911.

Called the SportDesgin appearance package and the Aerokit performance package, these are both based on the SportDesign package which means the vehicle will be getting an updated front apron, new bumper, new air vent, oval-shaped exhaust pipes, and side skirts.

Then there is the Aerokit which will come with additional features like the front spoiler, fixed rear spoiler, fixed rear wing and more. The package will also reduce the uplift forces on the front and back axles.

The SportDesign package will now retail for $4890 while the Aerokit package will cost $6910. Both package can be had with the 992 series 911’s exterior color or in partial black high-gloss.