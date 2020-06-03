BMW 4 Series Design Won’t Appear Everywhere

BMW is working towards having their models come with their own unique design features and that is the reason why the huge grille in front of the BMW 4 Series won’t make its way to all of the other BMW models in their lineup.

According to BMW’s Head of Design Domagoj Dukec, the design was made for the 4 Series. He added that BMW wants to differentiate their vehicles more and not just the same vehicle with different sizes.

There were also some reports that suggest that the BMW 4 Series design was created with the Chinese market in mind but according to Dukec, that is not the case at all and that the design was supposed to appeal to all their markets.

Where do you stand when it comes to the huge grille on the BMW 4 Series?