BMW 4 Series Prototype Draws Attention With Nose

BMW is working on their new BMW 4 Series replacement model and the vehicle was spotted out in the open once more with less camo on. The most eye-catching part of the prototype was the nose like the grille in the front.

Some poeple did not believe that the massive grille seen on the concept would make it over to their production model despite BMW affirming a few times that they are keeping the grille design. These new spy shots further confirm BMW’s plan to keep the grille design but the production design does look less aggressive and exaggerated.

So far, BMW has been pretty secretive about what their BMW 4-Series Prototype will be offering but we do know that the vehicle will be offered with both ICE and hybridized powertrain.

Hopefully, more details will be coming our way soon.