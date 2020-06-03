BMW M3 & M4 Manual Option Confirmed

BMW has made it clear in the past that they are not ready to say goodbye to their manual transmission yet and to prove that, the upcoming BMW M3 and M4 will be offered with a manual transmission option.

Some fans were worried that they will not see it on the M model after the manual transmission was removed from the M340i and M440i models. According to BMW, the option was not available on the regular models because the demand for it has dropped but they are hoping that those looking for a manual will now consider the M models.

There were reports claiming that the automatic and manual models will have different output numbers with the automatic option being more powerful offering about 473hp while the manual will only have about 454hp to offer.

No release date for the BMW M3 and M4 has been announced yet but it is believed that we should be seeing the model next year or so.