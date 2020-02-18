Cadillac Electric Crossover Looking At April For Reveal Date

Cadillac will be showing off their first all-electric vehicle in April as it was confirmed that the midsize electric crossover will be making its debut then.

We know that the New York Auto Show will also be happening in April but we are not sure if Cadillac will be showing it off at that event or a standalone event of their own.

While Cadillac has made it clear that EV will play a huge role in their future, they have also made it clear that they are looking to refresh their entire lineup starting out with the new Cadillac Escalade which will be arriving later this year.

More details about their plan for the future will be revealed in September during their meeting but for now, we can at least look forward to seeing the new crossover EV model.