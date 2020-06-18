Chevrolet Bolt’s Cousin, The Buick Velite 7 Revealed

The Buick Velite 7 was leaked a few months ago and now we get to officially see how the vehicle will look like when it arrives.

When it comes to the design, it is pretty clear that the Chevrolet Bolt design was a huge inspiration here although they did make it look a lot more aggressive with the updated front bumper and floating roof design. So far, we have only seen an image of the vehicle but we do have some additional information about the vehicle.

It was reported that the vehicle could be offering about 500km on the NEDC cycle which is about 311miles. That puts it below the Bolt EV. With NEDC usually showing a much higher number compared to EPA, the actual EPA numbers could be close to 220miles.

The other details are still a mystery right now but hopefully, we will get to learn more about it soon.