Ferrari Portofino Spotted With Updated Front

The Ferrari Portofino prototype was spotted getting tested out in the open and based on where it is being covered up, it was speculated that this could be the refreshed version of the Portofino convertible.

The prototype had its front fascia covered suggesting that that was the only part that has a major update sone. From what we can make out, it is clear that the headlights have been updated.

While the front has been updated, the rest of the vehicle looks very similar to the current Portofino model suggesting a mild refresh model. It is also possible that the vehicle would come with an updated powertrain.

We could see the twin-turbo 3.9 liters V8 engine from the Roma make its way over to the Portofino. The engine is offering about 611hp and 561lb ft of torque which would give the Portofino a little boost of power.

The updated model could be coming in later this year or early next year.