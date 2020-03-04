Fisker Ocean EV Crossover New Footage Arrives

The Fisker Ocean was shown off at CES 2020 this year and we were supposed to see it again at the Geneva Motor Show this year but that did not happen with the event being canceled and all. However, Fisker still wanted to keep the hype going for their Ocean as they release a new vehicle of the upcoming EV on the track.

New details were also releases revealing that the vehicle will be using a multi-link rear suspension that will help save space and make for room for the truck. The vehicle was also designed with an aerodynamic system that will aim at balancing the drag while the structure was design to protect the battery pack during side-impact crashes.

The Fisker Ocean will be heading into production later next year so hopefully, we will be getting a little more information as we slowly creep closer to the release date.