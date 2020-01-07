Fisker Ocean EV Crossover Shown Off Before CES

Fisker will be showing off their new EV at CES 2020 but before that happen, they decided to show it off to a selected few first in a private event.

Called the Fisker Ocean EV model, the new model is set to be released in 2022 and will come in to compete with models like the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

To make sure it does not get drowned out by the competition, the vehicle was given some interesting features like the turn signal repeaters which will be integrated into D-pillars along with a solar panel on the roof.

It was reported that those that live in areas with good weather will be able to get about 1000 miles of driving range annually just from the sun. Of course, that does not sound like much but it does help extend the range of the vehicle. With the battery alone, it will be offering about 250 to 300miles of range.

Fisker Ocean production is set to start in 20201 with deliveries starting in 2022.