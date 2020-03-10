Ford Focus Pickup Has A Release Window Now

Ford has made it pretty clear that they are working on a new pickup truck that will be based on the Ford Focus. The new entry-level model will come in to sit below the Ford Ranger and now, it is reported that Ford plans to launch it next year.

Automotive News reported that Ford has already shown off the vehicle tot heir dealers and that it was pretty well received. There is not a whole lot of details right now but we know that it will be riding on the Ford Focus platform.

It was also added that the truck could be built in Mexico at the same plant that the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ is built at. One other good news that was reported this week is that the truck could be coming in with a base price of less than $20,000 which would make it an attractive model to consider when it does arrive.

Hopefully, more details will be coming our way soon before it arrives in 2021.