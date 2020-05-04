Ford Puma ST Crossover Inspired By Fiesta

It looks like we will be seeing another Puma soon as Ford announced that they are close to completing their development for a sporty Puma crossover model.

The Ford Puma ST will be coming in to sit above the EcoSport and will be powered by the 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbocharged engine that Ford Fiesta ST will have to offer. The engine will be offering about 200hp and 214lb ft of torque to offer. No word on what transmission we will be seeing here.

As for the design, Ford did release a new teaser but most of the vehicles were still hiding in the shadow to give us a clear look at what the vehicle will have to offer. What we do get to see is the larger air vents and alloy wheels.

The new Ford Puma ST is set to arrive in a few month’s time and will go on sale in Europe by 2020. For now, it is most likely that the vehicle will not be heading to the US.