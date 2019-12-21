General Motors New Recalls Will Affect More Than 900K

General Motors will be issuing some recalls that will affect 900K units worldwide due to brake and fire risk issues.

The first recall will affect about 550,000 units of 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6 and GMC Sierra 1500. It was reported that the issue was with the potential software issue with the service brake system notification.

The second recall will affect 2019 to 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 due to fire risk after finding out that the battery positive cable rings might have been made with more excessive glue. The recall will affect about 400,000 units.

One fire has been reported so far but no injuries were reported. Some models will be affected by both recalls so do keep that in mind if you own these models.