GM Taking The Driver Out Of The Equation

General Motors is looking to do away with drivers as it was reported that they are talking with NHTSA on deploying some self-driving vehicles on the roads here in the US.

The vehicles will not be fitted with any steering wheels. According to James Owens, NHTSA Administrator, they are looking to come to a decision soon but did not hint on where their decision might fall.

General Motors was initially hoping that they would get the approval before this year ends but Cruise, the self-driving unit announce earlier this year that they want more time to work on testing out the vehicles before putting it on the road.

As for when or if we will ever see it happen, we should be getting an answer soon. With all the concerns about the self-driving cars, it will be interesting to see what NHTSA has decided on.