Hyundai Taking Over The Skies?

Besides working on EVs and self-driving cars, it looks like some automakers are also interested in offering flying cars as well.

It was announced that Hyundai will be heading to CES 2020 to show off its latest Flying Car concept. It was reported that the vehicle will be appearing along with two other conceptual designs with one of them being a “purpose-built vehicle” concept while the other will be a hub to operate the vehicle.

Hyundai believes that taking to the skies would be the answer to congestion that we are facing right now.

More and more automakers are choosing to show off their latest concepts and offerings at CES 2020. The new Hyundai concept will be shown off at the Mandalay Bat South Convention Center.