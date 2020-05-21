GMC Hummer EV: Feel The Wind In Your Hair

GM was supposed to show off their new GMC Hummer EV model this week but before that can happen, they revised the date so instead of getting to see the vehicle this week, well, we got a teaser image which is better than nothing.

The new teaser showed what looks like the Hummer EV model will be getting removable roof panels. The image showed that there would have four roof panels and a front T-bar. With all these panels, it should be easy for one person to remove all the roof on their own.

We also got to see the huge digital screens that the upcoming Hummer EV will be getting which looks like two large screens that are separated from each other.

So far, there is not a whole lot that we know about the upcoming Hummer EV model but we do know that it will have 1000hp engine that will allow it to go from 0-60mph in under 3 seconds. Hopefully, more teasers will come our way soon.