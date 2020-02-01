Jaguar Keeping Their Grilles Dainty

While some automaker has decided to adopt a louder design when it comes to their grilles, Jaguar thinks that they would be better off with a smaller grille.

Julian Thomson, the director of design for Jaguar reveal that they are not looking to follow the huge grille design trend at this moment. It was added that some manufacturers are doing that to appeal to the Chinese market but Jaguar thinks that that is not a smart move.

It was explained that the automakers wanted to have a louder design so that the brand is known in the Chinese market but that it does not actually look good.

He explained that Jaguar also wants to offer a more distinct design but with more refined styling. As for what they have in mind, we will just have to wait and see.