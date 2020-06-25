Kia Nabs Top Spot In J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study

J.D. Power has just released their yearly Initial Quality Study revealing which automaker is sitting on top now and while is at the bottom.

This year, both Kia and Dodge tied for the top spot with Kia coming up from second place last year. Dodge was ranked number seven last year and climb all the way to the top. Both automakers scored 136 problems experience per 100 vehicles.

Coming in close is the Chevrolet and Ram at 141 problems per 100 vehicles followed by Genesis with 142 problems per 100 vehicles and Mitsubishi with 148 problems per 100 vehicles. Other automakers that made it to the top included Jeep, Hyundai, Volkswagen, GMC, and Lexus.

One surprising result was Tesla which was given a 250 problems per 100 vehicle score placing last in the 2020 study behind Land Rover. Of course, we do need to take note that the score is not official since the surveys were available in 35 states as Tesla did not give their permission to survey owners in the other 15 states.