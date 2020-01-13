Kia Winning Hearts In The US

The winners for the 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards is here again and this time, it looks like automakers like Kia, Jeep and Chevrolet are ready to take the lead.

The top American car this time is the Chevrolet Corvette but the Toyota Supra and Hyundai Sonata managed to scrape through to become part of the top three.

For the Utility category, the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and Lincoln Aviator was named the top three with Kia nabbing the top spot this time around.

When it comes to the trucks, the Jeep Gladiator was announced as the winner followed by the Ford Ranger and Ram HD. What do you think of the winners so far?