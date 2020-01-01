Lincoln Perceiver Concept Is All About Performance Without A Driver

With more and more autonomous tech coming our way, we should only expect to see more concept and experimental self-driving features being shown off with the latest one wearing a Lincoln badge.

Called the Lincoln Perceiver concept, the vehicle is all about self-driving and speed. Created by Sebastiano Ciarcia, the futuristic-looking model is all about aerodynamics with the front wheels hidden under the bodywork so that the vehicle has better aerodynamics.

On the inside, the vehicle is not fitted with any pedals or steering since it should drive itself. With that, the occupants will have a clear view of the front.

At this point, it does not look like we are getting any closer to seeing a vehicle like this on the road but we can always dream.