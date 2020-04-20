Mazda AWD Hybrid Layout Revealed In New Patent

T’s Media found the new patent from Mazda and what got the fans exciting about this particular patent is that one of the drawings in the patent showed a rotary engine.

From what we can pick up right now, it looks like the rotary engine will be sitting in the front but will control the rear wheels but not directly. The drawing indicates that there will be a 25kW electric motor and an inverter along with a driveshaft running to the translate. There is also the 3.5 kWh battery.

The system looks pretty complicated on paper but the main goal seems to be allowing their customers to enjoy an all-wheel-drive hybrid system but with a much lower weight. However, the system also needs a fuel cell and a steam boiler. With it being so complicated, it is hard to see Mazda actually fitting it into their production model.

However, it is still interesting to see some of the ideas that Mazda has cooked up.