Mercedes-Maybach Won’t Stray Far From Familiar Design

With the Mercedes-Benz S-Class coming soon, it won’t be long before we see the Mercedes-Maybach model. In fact, new spy shots of what people believe is the Mercedes-Maybach has surfaced online.

Thanks to these new images, we got to see how the inside and outside of the next-gen Mercedes-Maybach sedan will look like. The first thing that most people will notice is the huge screen in front because it was tuned on giving us all a clearer look at the MBUX display. So far, it still looks what the current infotainment system but bigger.

We also got to see the gauge cluster which does not look that different from what is being offered right now. The vehicle was also spotted with an EQ emblem which means this could also come with the EQ Boost mild-hybrid tech with the turbocharged engine but we will have to wait and see.

On the outside, the wheelbase of the Maybach looks more stretched compared to the regular S-Class model. It was also fitted with a signature slatted grille and pop-out door handles.

No word on whether the current situation will push the S-Class and the Maybach further back or not.