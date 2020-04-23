Next-Generation Chevrolet Colorado Cutting Its Engine Options

If you are looking to get the next-gen Chevrolet Colorado, the only engine option that you will be getting this time will be the turbo four as it was reported that Chevrolet could be dropping the other options.

Chevrolet will be offering their 2021 Chevrolet Colorado in a few week’s time but they are also working on the successor for the truck. Muscle Car & Trucks reported that the V6 engine and the turbodiesel model will not make it over to the next-gen model.

The new model is said to be coming in with an updated 2.7-liter turbo-four engine that is offered on the Silverado right now. The engine is capable of offering about 310hp and 348lb ft of torque. Of course, this information did not come from Chevrolet so we will have to wait and see.

What do you think of Colorado possibly dropping its diesel engine option?