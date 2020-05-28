Mitsubishi Lancers, Outlanders & Outlander Sports Heads Back

Mitsubishi will have to issue two recalls that will affect a few of their models. The larger recall of the two will be affected the Mitshubishi Lancer, Lancer Sportback, Outlander, and Outlander Sports.

According to the report, Mitsubishi will have to recall about 141,200 units of their Lancers, Lancer Sportbacks, Outlander and Outlander Sport because of the corrosion. It was explained that the front cross member of these vehicles could be demand when the vehicle encounters road soap, snowmelt water, and anti-freezing agents.

The vehicles affected will only be those in the Salt Belt region. Those affected will get their vehicles inspected. Those with minimal damage will get a spray and seal from Mitsubishi while those with series damaged will get their cross member to replace for free.

The second recall will be affected the Outlanders and Outlander PHEV models that might have been fitted with faulty seat belts. These vehicles could have gotten the wrong part of the second-row passenger side seat belt.