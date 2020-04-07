New Nissan Rogue Will Still Arrive On Schedule

Nissan is working on replacing the current Nissan Rogue this year but with everything that has been going on, a lot of people feel that the Rogue could be delayed but Nissan has now reassured their fans that everything will be right on schedule.

Nissan announced that its new model launch programs in the US are still on track and that the Nissan Rogue is expected to arrive in showrooms this fall.

New leaked drawings from the patent gave us a rough impression of how the vehicle will look like when it finally arrives. It was also reported that the vehicle will come powered by a plug-in hybrid tech.

New spy shots have also revealed that the exterior will be sporting some angular lines and shape this time. The Nissan Rogue has been one of their best selling models so it made sense that they would want to make sure the vehicle arrives on time.