Tesla Aiming To Be On Time Despite Pandemic

Despite everything that has been going on, Tesla still managed to pull it together as the automaker announce their first-quarter deliveries of more than 88,000 electric vehicles.

Like other, Tesla also had to spin down their plant in Fremont, California and close it on the 24th of March after Alameda Country sheriff overruled and decided that they are not an essential business but according to Tesla, their production and deliveries of the Tesla Model Y is still ahead of schedule.

Out of the 88k units that were delivered by Tesla, 76,200 were Model S and Model Y while the rest consists of Model S and Model X. The Model Y production started in January with deliveries starting in March.

Tesla predicted that the new Model Y would become their best selling model so far.