Next-Gen Nissan Frontier & More Shown Off

A new video released by Nissan gave us all a glimpse at some of their future model including the Nissan Frontier and the next-gen Z car.

Although there have been a lot of rumors about Nissan working on a next-gen Nissan Frontier model, there have never been any confirmation so far but this new video seems to have done just that. From what we can make out, the new Fronter will not have the slopes look anymore and in the front will sit two stripes of LED lights.

The rest of the vehicle is still a mystery as the video is pretty grainy but so far, it does look like something that fans will approve of.

Other models that we also saw in the video include the Ariya, Pathfinder, Armada, Qashqai, and Kicks. There was also some international models lin there like the Terra and Navara. Which model was you most excited to spot in the new video?