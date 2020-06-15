Next-Gen Toyota Mirai Keeping Close To Concept

A lot of people like what the Toyota concept had to offer in terms of design which is why we are glad that the production version will be carrying over a lot of the designs.

Spies spotted the Toyota Mirai getting tested out in the open and from what we can make out, the design will not stray too far from the concept. The prototype came with long hood and a flat nose with a shark nose front and grille.

Images of the inside showed that Toyota will be keeping the gold trim seen on the concept design. Toyota did hint that they will be increasing the range of the Mirai by 30%. The current model is already offering about 310miles so the new model should be offering something closer to 400miles.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a 12.3inch touchscreen display and a set of 14 speaker JBL sound system.