Subaru Crosstrek: More Power, Still Efficient

The Subaru Crosstrek will be coming in with a new engine when the 2021 model arrive. While the new engine will be offering more power, the fuel efficiency of the Crosstrek will not be greatly affected.

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will be coming in with a 2.5-liter flat-four engine along with a 2.0-liter engine. The new engine offered will be returning about 27mpg in the city, 34mpg on the highway, and 29mpg combined. The 2.0-liter engine returns about 28mpg in the city and 22mpg on the highway showing that there is not much difference when it comes to fuel efficiency.

The 2.5-liter engine will be fitted onto the Crosstrek Sport model. For now, numbers like the hp and torque are still a mystery right now but this could be the same 182hp engine that the Forester, Outlook, and Legacy are being offered right now.

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will be introduced in a few week’s time.