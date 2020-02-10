Toyota Supra: 2.0 Liter To Be Announced Soon?

The only Toyota Supra that is offered in the US right now is the inline-six model that is offering about 335hp and 365lb ft of torque but it looks like there will be another option soon.

According to Motor Trend, the Supra in the US could be getting the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This came after Ed Laukes stated that those waiting for some Supra news should stay tuned for next week.

The report also added that the announcement could be made on the 16th of February at the Daytona 500. Supra’s twin, the BMW Z4 is also offered with a similar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 255hp and 295lb ft of torque. We do not know how much the Supra will be offering so we will have to wait and see.

The special announcement will only be a week away so the wait will be ending soon.