Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak Concept Will Stay As A Concept

When Volkswagen showed off their pickup truck concept a few years ago called the Volkswagen Atlas Tanoak, there were rumors suggesting that we might see the concept get turned into a crossover model soon but according to Volkswagen, chances of that happening might be really slim now.

It was explained that Volkswagen would have to spend a lot of time and money to work on turning the Atlas into a pickup truck and even if they do it, it would not be as capable as those body-on-frame trucks out there.

At the end of the day, the truck would be competing with models like the Honda Ridgeline which is targeted to a very specific market that probably doesn’t need another competitor.

However, it was suggested that Volkswagen could be working on something smaller like the Tarok that we saw in New York last year. So far, Volkswagen has not confirmed any plans yet so let’s wait and see.