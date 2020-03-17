Volkswagen ID.1 & ID.2 Set To Arrive In Four Years

Volkswagen has made it clear that they will be pushing out more ID models in the future and they might already have a timeline ready for when these ID models will be arriving.

According to Car magazine, the Volkswagen ID.1 electric hatch will be coming in to replace the e-Up! microcar and that Volkswagen will also be working on another electric hatchback model that will come in to sit on top of the Volkswagen ID.1 called the ID.2 which will come in to compete with models like the Renault Zoe and Peugeot e-208.

The Volkswagen ID.1 is set to come riding on the MEB architecture and will be fitted with a 24kWh or 36kWh battery pack that should offer about 185miles of range.

Both the Volkswagen ID.1 and Volkswagen ID.2 are set to arrive in the few year’s time with the former arriving in 2023 while the latter only arriving in 2024.