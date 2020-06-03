2020 Toyota RAV4 Recalled Over Suspension Parts

Toyota will be issuing a recall to bring back its RAV4 model after it was discovered that there might be an issue with the suspension part of the vehicles.

According to the report, a total of 9502 units will be affected by the recall including 2019 and 2020 Toyota RAV4 and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid model. The report explains that the front lower suspension arms could crack with would cause the suspension arm separating from the front wheel assembly.

This might have been the result of manufacturing. Recalls for the RAV4s will be starting on the 12th of July 2020. Those affected will be alerted by Toyota and will be asked to come in to replace their front lower suspension arms for free.

More details about the recall will be up on the NHTSA website so do check that out if you think you might be affected.