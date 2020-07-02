2021 Bentley Bentayga: Is Upgrade Better?

The Bentley Bentayga model does not look bad but it is not the most attractive model out in the market right now but will the facelift make it better?

While the proportions have not change yet but the vehicle will be getting a few important styling tweaks that will make the vehicle look less boxy and larger. The vehicle will come with a new hood, new front fenders, wider grille along with a new bumper. More changes were made in the back with the clamshell tailgate.

On the inside, the vehicle will be getting a 10.9inch touchscreen that we have seen on the other models like the Continental GT and Flying Spur. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will also be offered as standard now. The 2021 model will also be getting a configurable digital dash display, redesigned seats, new door trim, new steering wheel, and more.

The powertrain will be the same which is the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine that will be offering about 542hp and 568lb ft of torque. What do you think of the new updates?