2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Animal Noises Explained

The next-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be coming in with a long list of tech and features and one feature that was to have the vehicle fitted with animal noises and now, they have explained why they did that.

According to Mercedes, the features were designed to be progressive which is true for most but the animal noises might be there just for a bit of fun. The automaker wanted the MBUX to have a few intelligence functions where the driver and passenger can ask about things that they are curious about like information of the country which is useful but it can also do some fun things like making animal sounds when somebody asks how dog sound like or how a duck sounds like.

Another highlight is the 3D display for the instrument cluster. The driver will not have to wear some glasses to see it which makes it even better.

Mercedes have not officially announced the Mercedes-Benz S-Class yet but we have already seen a few other leaks surfacing online giving us a rough idea of what the exterior design will look like.