Volkswagen Golf GTE Most Likely Will Not Make It

Those living here in the US are looking forward to getting their hands on the next-gen Volkswagen Golf GTI which is set to arrive next year along with the Golf R but what we will most likely not be getting this time will be the Volkswagen Golf GTE model.

According to Megan Closset, the Golf family product manager, chances of us seeing the GTE in the US is pretty slim right now as they explain that they want to focus more on their Golf GTI and Golf R model.

In Europe, the Golf GTE will be coming in with a turbocharged 1.4 liter four-cylinder engine that will be paired with an electric motor to deliver about 242hp combined. The battery pack will allow the GTE to offer about 43miles of an electric-only drive.

While we won’t be seeing this model in the US, Volkswagen remains committed to offering more EV models in the future with their ID-badge models.